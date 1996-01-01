Converter card Source: Ortronics, Inc.

Upgrade any PC to fiber ready with the internal TransOptix TX1000A 10Base-T\FL Converter card. The card uses an ST optical interface to receive and transmit over a fiber network, and connects to your existing 10Base-T LAN card with the provided 300 mm (1 ft) shielded crossover cable.

Features:

Snaps into any available ISA XT or AT style card slot in your PC, with no external power source and no desktop clutter

Internal design discourages tampering and theft

Use with your existing 10Base-T equipment and software

IEEE 802.3 10Base-FL and 10Base-T standards compliant

Can be used with other fiber optic devices that meet the same standards

General Specifications:

UTP Interface: RJ45

LAN Protocol (UTP): 10Base-T

LAN Protocol (FO): 10Base-FL

Optical Interface: ST

Power Dissipation: 700 mWatts

DC Voltage/Current Load: 140 ma @ 5VDC

Output Optical Power: -14 dBm ±3 dBm

Optical Wavelength : 850 nm

Receiver Sensitivity : > -32.5 dBm

PC Mother Board Interconnect: ISA 8/16 Bit Slot

Compatible with fiber optic core/cladding diameters: 50/125, 62.5/125, 85/125, 100/140 and all multimode.

This product is manufactured by Ortronics, Inc..

Distributed by: Ortronics, Inc., 630 East Diamond Avenue Suite F, Gaithersburg, MD 20877. Phone: 301-417-9777. Fax: 301-417-9776.