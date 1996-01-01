Upgrade any PC to fiber ready with the internal TransOptix TX1000A 10Base-T\FL Converter card. The card uses an ST optical interface to receive and transmit over a fiber network, and connects to your existing 10Base-T LAN card with the provided 300 mm (1 ft) shielded crossover cable.
Features:
General Specifications:
Output Optical Power: -14 dBm ±3 dBm
Compatible with fiber optic core/cladding diameters: 50/125, 62.5/125, 85/125, 100/140 and all multimode.
This product is manufactured by Ortronics, Inc..
Distributed by: Ortronics, Inc., 630 East Diamond Avenue Suite F, Gaithersburg, MD 20877. Phone: 301-417-9777. Fax: 301-417-9776.