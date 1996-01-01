Custom Cable Products Source: Clifford of Vermont, Inc. (D)

Quik-Pull Custom Cable products are available in spiral, straight or staggered configurations

Quik-Pull Custom Cable products are available in spiral, straight or staggered configurations or can be custom designed to specification. This product is suitable for projects requiring multiple conductors. The many features of the assemblies will save the installer time and money, with only one reel to set up, one cable to pull, rapid, error-free termination of pre-numbered conductors, no ring-out and no tagging, says the company. The customer specifies wire type, gauge, color, and custom printing on conductors. The cables are UL listed. Custom tray cable, custom jacketing, twisted pairs and triads, and conductor marking and striping services, are also available.

Clifford of Vermont, P.O. Box 51, Rt. 107, Bethel, VT 05032 Phone: 800-451-4381 or 802-234-9921 Fax: 802-234-5006

