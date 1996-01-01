Digital Clamp-On Series

Digital clamp-on series, the ACD-10 ULTRA and ACD-10 TRMS, offer a reliable, affordable, and easy-to-use solution for AC Amperage, AC Voltage, and Resistance/Continuity measurements, according to the company. The model ACD-10 TRMS accurately measures True RMS AC current to a crest factor of 2.5 on lines containing non-linear loads or where harmonics may be present. The ACD-10 ULTRA is average sensing. The teardrop jaw allows measurement of current in confined spaces possible up to a maximum of 400 A RMS. These units can measure AC Voltage to 600 V RMS and Resistance to 40 k and cover just about many applications. Safety is built in from overload protection on all ranges right down to the integrated hand guard. The protective holster, model HT-13Y, is standard on the ACD-10 TRMS and optional on the ACD-10 ULTRA (order model ACD-10H ULTRA for ULTRA with holster). Each unit comes with 9oft Vinyl Carrying Case (SV-16), Test Leads (DTL-12) and Instruction Manual.

