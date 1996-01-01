Dual Relay Wall Switch

The Cat. No. 6772 Dual-Relay Decora Wall Switch Passive Infrared (PIR) Occupancy Sensor is used to provide automatic lighting control

Classrooms



Conference rooms



Multimedia rooms



Offices



Day care centers



Lounges

The switch provides automatic switching of two separate lighting loads from a single unit. It is compatible with both incandescent and fluorescent lamps as well as low-voltage lighting with electronic and magnetic ballasts. The unit features dual manual-override switches that can be used to toggle the ON/OFF status of each lighting load while an area is occupied. The switch can be installed in place of two single-pole wall switches and fits in a standard single-gang wall box. The unit requires a ground connection for proper operation

