Electro Industries/GaugeTech Source: Electro Industries/GaugeTech

Electro Industries manufacturers a complete line of user-friendly power monitors that provide solutions for both the electrical energy supplier and the end-user. Capabilities range from precision single phase meters to advanced multifunction three phase power monitoring, with capabilities for energy metering, data logging, sophisticated power quality analysis, waveform recording, disturbance analysis and transient recording.

Advanced communication capabilities include multiple protocols (Modbus, DNP 3.0 and Ethernet TCP/IP) and analog retransmit capabilities (0-1ma or 4-20mA) for simple integration into existing systems and new installations. Multiple communication and retransmit paths are available simultaneously within many of the instruments. These meters also provide expandable I/O capability for protection and control functions.

Electro Industries' easy-to-use, Windows based, software systems provide advanced data analysis, graphing and reporting functions making even large system integration solutions approachable and affordable. Using these monitors combined with EI software products are a must for any power quality or energy management program.

For 27 years, Electro Industries/GaugeTech has provided the finest metering instruments for economical energy and power quality management to power utilities as well as commercial, industrial, institutional and governmental enterprises throughout the world. Our years of dedicated service, support and quality exemplify our commitment to excellence. Electro Industries is the leading world supplier of energy metering products and technology.