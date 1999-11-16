Elementis Specialties-Performance Polymers Source: Elementis Specialties-Performance Polymers

Elementis Performance Polymers is a leading formulator of epoxy and polyurethane for industrial adhesives and electrical encapsulants. Elementis Performance Polymers also produces specialty elastomer intermediates for adhesives, sealants, and rubber compounds.

We manufacture and market a diverse range of epoxy and polyurethane electrical potting and encapsulating compounds, industrial adhesives, and elastomer intermediates.

If your application demands a unique material, we will work in partnership with you to formulate a custom product that will meet your specialized needs.

At Performance Polymers, we take pride in our dedication to quality and to customer satisfaction. We are committed to the continuous improvement of our products and services for the adhesive and sealant industries.

Elementis Performance Polymers, which until recently operated under the name Hardman, is headquartered in Belleville, NJ.

Elementis Specialties-Performance Polymers, 600 Cortlandt Street, Belleville, NJ 07109-3384. Tel: 973-751-3000; Fax: 973-751-8407.