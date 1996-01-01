Exit/Emergency Light Source: Ruud Lighting Inc.

A Thermoplastic LED Exit/Emergency Sign (EMXP Series) light can be used in any retail, office or commercial application. Energy efficient LED lights, with an expected service life of 25 years, illuminate the lettering, providing clear egress identification from within the impact-resistant housing.

The reflector system, using two 4.5 W tungsten lamps (included as standard) provides emergency illumination. Each reflector adjusts horizontally and vertically up to 180°, giving maximum beam control. A frosted diffuser controls glare. A 12 W capacity, lead calcium battery sustains emergency operation for 90 minutes with full light output. The modular plug-in wire harness and snap-together backplate and housing design simplify ceiling or wall mount installation. The series light is offered with green or red lettering and black or white housings. A companion Thermoplastic Emergency (EMP Series) light is also available. Nickel cadmium batteries and higher wattage tungsten and halogen lamps are optional on all models.

Ruud Lighting, 9201 Washington Ave., Racine, WI 53406-3772 Phone: 800-236-7000 Fax: 800-236-7500

