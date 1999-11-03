Expected Growth Creates Need for More Manufacturing Space Source: Pass & Seymour/Legrand

<%=company1%> is opening a new manufacturing facility in Gastonia, NC. This results from an expected growth in the demand for their products. The $30 million facility will occupy 155,000 sq. ft. and employ approximately 125 people by year-end 2000. The location's proximity to other P&S manufacturing facilities and the availability of skilled workers prompted its choice. The new facility's primary use will be for plastic molding and assembly of P&S electrical devices.

For more information, contact Cookie Caloia (315) 468-8400 of Pass & Seymour/Legrand.

