Fish Tape Source: IDEAL INDUSTRIES, INC.

Blue Racer fiberglass fish tape is designed for safe installation around energized panels, circuitry and telecommunications networks

IDEAL INDUSTRIES, INC.fiberglass fish tape is designed for safe installation around energized panels, circuitry and telecommunications networks. Made from a core of non-conductive fiberglass with an outer nylon coating, it is suited in office retrofit environments. The outer nylon coating reduces jamming, friction and abrasion in small conduit with pre-existing wire and cable. The tape accommodates leaders and eyelets for multiple-wire pulls. It is available in a variety of lengths.

<%=company%>, Becker Pl., Sycamore, IL 60178. Phone: 800-435-0705; Fax: 800-533-4483.

