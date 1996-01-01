Floor Box Source: Pass & Seymour/Legrand

A first floor box and cover is designed for quick and easy installation, a basic requirement of products in the TradeMaster line. The box mounts in a round hole, and screws to the floor using three standard sheet rock screws. Timesaving features of the floor box include Quick-Click, which allows the device to be mounted by simply pushing in the screws, and Auto-Clamp grips and knockouts, which are located on both sides of the box, for wiring flexibility. The cover is available in seven colors, and includes a matching decorator receptacle. This product provides functionality and attractiveness while complying with NEC370-27(b).

