NM Cable Stripper Source: IDEAL INDUSTRIES, INC.

The NM Cable T-Stripper offers a one-step approach to stripping NM cable

The T-Stripper offers a one-step approach to stripping NM cable. Precision-ground blades make clean, accurate cuts that will not nick conductor insulation and allow for easy removal of the cable's outer jacket. Slitting the cable is not required. The tool features a stripping hole for 12 or 14 AWG wire, a looping hole, a multi-purpose plier nose and contoured, cushioned grips. It is constructed of hardened steel to withstand rugged use.

IDEAL INDUSTRIES, INC., Becker Pl., Sycamore, IL 60178. Phone: 800-435-0705; Fax: 800-533-4483.


