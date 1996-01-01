Rackmount UPS Line Source: Best Power

The Axxium Rackmount UPS line (1000 VA to 3 kVA) is a single UPS unit that is designed to provide reliable on-line, high frequency double-conversion power protection for internetworking equipment, midrange computer systems, telecommunications systems, central data processing and manufacturing process control.

Thanks to its high-frequency double conversion design, the line delivers true, no-break sine-wave power protection. The unit stands 2U high (3-1/2 in.) and also can be wall-mounted for a low-cost alternative to rackmounting. Wall-mounting brackets and hardware are included with every unit.

The unit is suitable for mission-critical applications because of its extended runtime with optional external batteries. External battery cabinets, at 2U high each, can provide up to approximately two hours of full-load battery time while also conserving valuable rackmount space.

Available in 1000 VA, 1500 VA, 2 kVA and 3 kVA models, the unit allows users to select the allowable input frequency-range setting based on the requirements of the connected equipment. Other standard features include built-in transient voltage surge suppression, hot-swappable batteries, easy-to-read LEDs, audible alarms and permanently attached input power cords.

Best Power, PO Box 280, Necedah, WI 54646 Phone: 800-356-5794 Fax: 608-565-2221

