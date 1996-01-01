Sealed Well Light Source: Ruud Lighting Inc.

The Sealed Well Light (DU Series) is a specification-grade fixture

The Sealed Well Light (DU Series) is a specification-grade fixture that is easy to install, water-tight, corrosion-resistant and affordable, according to the company. Available are halogen (MR and PAR) or HID (metal halide, high pressure sodium and PAR) models to up-light commercial or residential nightscapes. The series is available in 12 V Luma Landscape models and in 120 V line models. All luminaires are covered by the DeltaGuard 7-year finish warranty and are UL listed for wet locations. Accessories such as glare shields, linear grates, louvers and color filters can help tailor the fixtures to each application.

Ruud Lighting, 9201 Washington Ave., Racine, WI 53406-3772 Phone: 800-236-7000 Fax: 800-236-7500

