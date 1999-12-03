Square D and Cooper Lighting Team-Up on NASCAR Sponsorship

The No. 55 Andy Petree car driven by Kenny Wallace in the NASCAR Winston Cup series will have and as major associate sponsors. The agreement between the two companies is for two years with the Cooper Lighting logos incorporated into the quarterpanels and upper TV panel on the car. The logo will also appear on the uniforms and equipment of the No. 55 racing team. As being a sponsor, Cooper Lighting will also participate in the hospitality program thus allowing their customers to enjoy the NASCAR experience.

Both companies view NASCAR as the most effective way to reach their preferred audiences. The reasons are the loyalty of the fans and the extensive television coverage. The belief is this will build corporate awareness and increase sales.

