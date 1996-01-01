Test Sets Source: Fluke Corporation

The QuickBERTT-T1 and QuickCHECKT-T1 test sets offer T1 facility verification and troubleshooting. The testers give essential information including framing type, line coding, BERT pattern, T1 signaling and frame synchronization status, alarm conditions, density violations, and framing loss. Error conditions are also automatically displayed such as: bipolar violations, frame bit errors, CRC errors (ESP), and bit errors in a received BERT pattern. For long-term testing, history status is provided to indicate intermittent problem conditions.

The sets give in-depth test features without time lost in configuring the test or remembering setups and menus. The lightweight, rugged design makes these handheld instruments easy to use in any location.

