The Fortress.TeleCom UPS is a unit specifically designed to provide pure, sine-wave power protection against spikes, sags, surges, noise, lightening and power outages in the telecommunications industry.

Available in 750 VA, 1050 VA, 1425 VA and 2250 VA models, the UPS comes with easy-to-attach brackets and hardware, which make wall-mounting the unit an alternative to rackmounting. Both options are packaged with the unit.

The UPS comes equipped with the BestDock communications slot, which gives system administrators connectivity options for monitoring power activity. Among those options is the BestLink SNMP/WEB adapter, which allows for easy monitoring, management and graceful shutdown of key switches, routers, hubs and modems using a standard Web browser.

Best Power, PO Box 280, Necedah, WI 54646 Phone: 800-356-5794 Fax: 608-565-2221

