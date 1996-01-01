Wire Installation Aid

The Cable Caster makes installation of lightweight, low-voltage wiring

The Cable Caster makes installation of lightweight, low-voltage wiring in ceilings, rafters, subfloors, and other hard-to-reach spaces faster and easier, as compared to the makeshift throwing devices and screw-together rods typically used to do the job, according to the company.

The device is a hand-held, dartgun-like device that enables the installer to fire a highly-accurate dart up to 50 ft. to the cable supply. Monofilament line attached to the dart is paid out from a take-up reel attached to the caster. The communications cable then is attached to the dart, and reeled back to the installer. By using the device, installers can save time and effort, as compared to traditional methods that require attaching a line to an object and throwing it, or screwing together a long, multi-section rod device.

The caster can be used effectively in tight, poorly lit spaces. Its darts are aerodynamically designed for true and accurate flight. They're made of highly durable ABS plastic that glows in the dark so they're highly visible. In addition, it includes an integral flashlight holder that accepts a Greenlee Pocket Light, or a standard off-the-shelf flashlight including the popular MINI-MAGLITE (both sold separately).

Greenlee Textron, 4455 Boeing Drive, Rockford, Illinois 61109-2988 Phone: 815-397-7070 Fax: 815-397-1865

