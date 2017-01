Automated Test Tool Source: Fluke Corporation

An automated test tool for frame relay installation and troubleshooting

An automated test tool for frame relay installation and troubleshooting automatically determines frame relay and line configurations, provides a one-button AutoTest to replace multiple-step provisioning procedures, and enables the frontline technician to run IP tests with no prior knowledge of IP technology.

Technicians can use the 660 to emulate Customer Premise Equipment (CPE) prior to installation to determine whether a frame relay service is ready for use. The tester can also emulate a Service Provider's Network (NET) to confirm that an access device such as a router or FRAD is configured correctly. It can also be used as a basic troubleshooting test tool to monitor in-service links.

