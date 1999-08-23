Automationdirect @ plantautomation

"The most practical automation products, at almost-free prices, delivered by 11 am, just by clicking a mouse"

Automationdirect.com, originally founded as PLCDirect, was the first industrial controls company to successfully use a direct sales catalog for PLC products. Since its inception in 1994, it has grown into one of the largest PLC companies in North America (for units sold of small to medium PLCs). In April 1999, the company introduced its online superstore with a dramatically expanded product offering. Automationdirect.com now has over 1,000 name brand and private labeled automation products, such as Hitachi drives, Cutler-Hammer push buttons, pilot lights and motor contactors, Centsable proximity, photoelectric and limit switches, operator interface hardware and software, terminal blocks, PC-based control products, and, of course, PLCs.