www.econline.com

Product/Service

Converter card

Source: Ortronics, Inc.

Converter card
Upgrade any PC to fiber ready with the internal TransOptix TX1000A 10Base-T\FL Converter card.

Upgrade any PC to fiber ready with the internal TransOptix TX1000A 10Base-T\FL Converter card. The card uses an ST optical interface to receive and transmit over a fiber network, and connects to your existing 10Base-T LAN card with the provided 300 mm (1 ft) shielded crossover cable.

Features:

  • Snaps into any available ISA XT or AT style card slot in your PC, with no external power source and no desktop clutter
  • Internal design discourages tampering and theft
  • Use with your existing 10Base-T equipment and software
  • IEEE 802.3 10Base-FL and 10Base-T standards compliant
  • Can be used with other fiber optic devices that meet the same standards

General Specifications:

  • UTP Interface: RJ45
  • LAN Protocol (UTP): 10Base-T
  • LAN Protocol (FO): 10Base-FL
  • Optical Interface: ST
  • Power Dissipation: 700 mWatts
  • DC Voltage/Current Load: 140 ma @ 5VDC

  • Output Optical Power: -14 dBm ±3 dBm

  • Optical Wavelength : 850 nm
  • Receiver Sensitivity : > -32.5 dBm
  • PC Mother Board Interconnect: ISA 8/16 Bit Slot

Compatible with fiber optic core/cladding diameters: 50/125, 62.5/125, 85/125, 100/140 and all multimode.

This product is manufactured by Ortronics, Inc..

Distributed by: Ortronics, Inc., 630 East Diamond Avenue Suite F, Gaithersburg, MD 20877. Phone: 301-417-9777. Fax: 301-417-9776.


    Copyright © 1996-2017 VertMarkets, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Terms of Use. Privacy Statement.