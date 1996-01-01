Dual Relay Wall Switch

The switch provides automatic switching of two separate lighting loads from a single unit. It is compatible with both incandescent and fluorescent lamps as well as low-voltage lighting with electronic and magnetic ballasts. The unit features dual manual-override switches that can be used to toggle the ON/OFF status of each lighting load while an area is occupied. The switch can be installed in place of two single-pole wall switches and fits in a standard single-gang wall box. The unit requires a ground connection for proper operation
