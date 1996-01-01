Fiber Optic Connectors

The LightCrimp Plus family of fiber optic connectors is designed to make fiber optic-based network connections faster and simpler

The connectors feature a factory-polished ferrule, enabling installers to terminate fiber in three steps: strip the cable, cleave the fiber and crimp the connector. They are suited for direct termination in premises applications, such as patch panels and wall outlets, and trunk cabling for either backbone or horizontal cabling. The connectors feature a metal body that delivers robust and stable performance over time and can withstand temperature fluctuations ranging from –10°C to 60°C to meet the relevant TIA/EIA, IEC, CECC and EN standards.

