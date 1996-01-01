hybrid control, totalplant solutions, fittings, valves, control software, energy management systems

|
Honeywell is the world's leading supplier of automation solutions to the process industries. Our solutions provide advanced capabilities that optimize your process and business operations and serve your financial goals. Based on more than three decades of leadership in the process control industry, Honeywell provides comprehensive solutions ranging from field measurement to advanced business optimization.
Honeywell pioneered the concept of distributed digital process control with the introduction of the first Distributed Control System (DCS)
25 years ago and today delivers the most advanced industrial automation systems available. More than 125,000 Honeywell systems have been sold worldwide.
TotalPlant Solution system -- the industry's most advanced, open automation system
Introduced in 1996, Honeywell's TotalPlant
®
Solution (TPS) system is the
first industrial automation system designed to unify business and control information throughout a plant or mill. Designed to meet the need for large systems, the TPS system provides a
powerful solution for meeting plant process performance, asset capability, and business needs. Its state-of-the-art human interface, the Global
User Station (GUS), is one of the most widely used Windows NT workstation in the process industries. GUS makes plant-wide information easily accessible. Vivid, three
dimensional looking displays help you visualize operations clearly.
The TPS System:
PlantScape® -- one integrated system for true hybrid control
With the PlantScape® Hybrid Control System, Honeywell has once again led the industry and defined the next generation of process automation with True Hybrid Control. The cost-effective PlantScape system is a modular, scalable Windows NT-based platform for your hybrid control requirements: regulatory control, high-speed logic, sequential and batch control, building and environmental control, and safety management. It includes a powerful human-machine interface, alarm system, and history, trending, and reporting capabilities.
PlantScape uses Honeywell's patented Distributed Server Architecture (DSA) to allow multiple PlantScape systems to operate as one integrated system -- plant-wide or worldwide -- without duplication of engineering effort. DSA is designed to handle the most demanding remote requirements even over slower wide-area networks. The result is a truly integrated system that delivers the highest possible performance.
PlantScape is designed to provide the highest value and lowest possible life-cycle cost of ownership. This is made possible by:
Providing improved levels of business performance that are essential in today's global and highly competitive marketplace requires the
effective unification of business and process systems. PlantScape can exchange information with systems such as SAP R/3, Honeywell's Uniformance software, and the TPS system, using
technologies such as ODBC, Advanced DDE, and OPC.
Honeywell Safety Management Systems -- protecting the environment, plants, and equipment
Honeywell provides a full range of value-added safety services and can help design and implement the right technical solutions for maximizing safety and productivity. Honeywell's Fail Safe Controller (FSC) ® is the world's leading process safeguarding system that is used in high-integrity safety-critical applications all around the globe. The FSC is certified by TÜV for use in safety applications, and was the first safety solution to obtain certification in the U.S. for the UL 1998 and ANSI/ISA S84.01 standards.
The FSC system is a user-programmable, modular, microprocessor-based safety system that can perform a wide range of high-integrity process
control and safety functions, including:
As part of a Honeywell TotalPlant Solution (TPS) system, PlantScape Hybrid Control System, or in stand-alone configurations, FSC-based safeguarding solutions form the basis for functional safety, providing protection of people, plant equipment, and the environment combined with optimum availability of plant operation.
The design of the FSC
® system is based on both qualitative and quantitative safety system technologies. From a qualitative perspective, the FSC continuously monitors the correct
operation of its hardware, ensuring that it is able to respond accurately to any defined process demand. The system is also able to detect faults in field loops and field equipment.
Extensive system and field diagnostics support plant operators in assessing the consequences of faults for process operation, and aid maintenance engineers in allocating and resolving
detected problems efficiently and effectively. High quantitative rating (optimal Mean Time Between Failure) is accomplished through a redundant system
architecture and the use of high-quality electronic components and design methods.
Da Vinci Precision Measurement --
Honeywell is the global leader in providing pulp and paper solutions that improve performance. These solutions boost performance by increasing product quality and production efficiency, helping to achieve better customer service, enabling more flexible production coordination, and reducing costs
The Da VinciTM System is widely recognized as the premier paper machine Quality Control System (QCS). Paper mills around the world have experienced significant cost savings and improved product quality after implementing the system. Da Vinci delivers continuous sheet quality measurement and control of the paper machine to optimize product quality and machine efficiency. Based entirely on open industry standards, such as NT, ActiveX, OPC, and ODBC, Da Vinci leverages the best of current technology while ensuring a cost-effective upgrade path for the future. Enhanced process visibility through color maps and high-frequency variability analysis is combined with state-of-the-art multivariable control to optimize quality and reduce grade change and reject production. High-frequency quality variations are matched to stock pulsations and press nip vibrations to further improve operation and efficiency.
Da Vinci™ QCS is engineered to provide:
Honeywell's TotalPlant Alcont automation system for process control – A Mill-wide solution to unify the whole organizationAlcont is an open distributed process control system designed and developed to withstand the demanding conditions of the process industries. It is a system that truly enables product-oriented process control, improves operational results, and provides real information about the entire mill, its products and processes. Based on the Windows NT platform, the TotalPlant Alcont system easily integrates with other Windows applications to ensure a free flow of information throughout the entire organization.
A single, modular hardware and software family provides The
A single, modular hardware and software family providesTotalPlant Alcont with scalability to fully meet the requirements of the smallest applications, all the way to mill-wide systems. TotalPlant Alcont can control continuous and batch processes, machines, stand-alone drives, and line drives. TotalPlant Alcont tools cover the most efficient control methods for today's process industry, both conventional and advanced, such as fuzzy logic, optimization, neural nets and statistical process control.
TheTotalPlant Alcont system's process connection is designed for maximum reliability. It connects to the process via open Field Controllers and various fieldbus instruments, or via Process Modules using conventional I/O cards. The Process Modules and the Field Controllers are provided with identical control tools including significant processing capacity to match the most exacting control requirements, such as fast machine controls.
TheTotalPlant Alcont system software and hardware has been designed for reliable operations and high-end product quality, as manifested by the following proven system benefits:
