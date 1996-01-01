Microtest Expands Line Of Fiber Optic Testers

Edited by: Jerry R. Borland, P.E.

In order to test fiber optic networks, Microtest, Inc. has developed a new family of lower cost, entry-level testing tools. SimpliFiber quickly and easily measures the optical loss of single and multi-mode fiber optic cables plus its components. Microtest developed this device after much research into the needs of the new breed of installers—electrical contractors.

SimpliFiber features:

• data-storage

• auto-wavelength detection

• PC interface.

The standard kit includes a dual wavelength 850/1300 nm LED light source and an 850/1300/1310/1550 nm power meter. Included with the kit is software and a serial cable for easy PC uploads of measurement data.

Results

• can be reviewed

• reports created

• data files saved or exported into popular desktop programs.

In addition, the testing device features a four-button keypad, large LCD display and protective impact covers. Units are available with ST-style or SC connectors. An optional 1310 nm laser source is also available for testing longer runs of single-mode fiber cabling. Auto-wavelength detection and data recording minimize common testing errors.

For additional information call Microtest at 1-602-952-6400 or http://www.microtest.com/SimpliFiber.

