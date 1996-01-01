MT-RJ Patch Cords Source: Corning Cable Systems

Siecor introduces a line of cable assemblies based on a new small form factor duplex (two fiber) connector

Corning Cable Systems introduces a line of cable assemblies based on a new small form factor duplex (two fiber) connector. The MT-RJ connector is part of a complete fiber optic system developed by industry leaders Corning Cable Systems, Hewlett Packard, UC Conec, Fujikura, and AMP. It was designed to meet the fiber optic industry's request for a new interface technology that is significantly lower in cost and size than the duplex SC interface.

Due to the size of the duplex SC connector, the port density on electronics is only half that of RJ-45 copper connectors. The small MT-RJ interface can be spaced the same as copper, effectively doubling the number of fiber ports. This is important because doubling the ports will not double the cost of the electronics since a significant portion of the costs are due to components that have to be present regardless of the number of ports. The net effect is that the overall price per fiber port will drop and make fiber-to-the-desk solutions more competitive with copper.

The MT-RJ uses the familiar RJ latching mechanism found in copper systems, but the MT-RJ latch is inherently snag-proof. With the MT-RJ, audible and tactile feedback is achieved when the connector is inserted into an adapter or transceiver.

The MT-RJ performs equally well for multimode and single-mode applications and is designed and tested in accordance with ISO/IEC 11801 and TIA/EIA 568A. The MT ferrule is a field proven technology with over a seven year track record and millions of installed parts.

doubles current densities on active equipment and passive hardware Smallest new duplex connector: fits small form factor transceiver package

has less than one-half the number of components of duplex SC connector Broad industry support: all system components available from multiple industry leading companies, no single-source or propriety technologies

achieves and can actually exceed copper modular jack spacing, more density per card reduces packaging cost Excellent multimode and single-mode performance: physical contact for multimode and single-mode, typical losses of single-fiber connections

millions installed – low risk interface Simple to use: familiar copper-like latch – intuitive operation

