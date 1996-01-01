Nonmetallic Junction Boxes

Source: Carlon/Lamson & Sessions
Carlon/Lamson & Sessionsllic junction boxes are UL-listed with a NEMA 6 P rating for direct burial in accordance with Section 370-29, Exception of the 1996 National Electrical Code. Manufactured from PVC or PPO thermoplastic molding compound and featuring gasketed lids attached with stainless steel screws, these rugged enclosures offer all the corrosion resistance and physical properties needed for direct burial applications.
<%=company%>, 25701 Science Park Dr., Cleveland, OH 44122. Phone: 800-322-7566; Fax: 216-831-5579.