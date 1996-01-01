Quick Connect Terminating System Source: Ortronics, Inc.

A high density, quick connect terminating system is used to facilitate the administration of cross-connect fields for voice and high speed data systems.

The 110 Cross-Connect System supports TIA/EIA-568A specifications. The components include 110 Wiring Blocks, 110C Connecting Blocks, 110 Patch Cords and accessories for Cable Management. It also includes 110 Cross-Connect System Terminal Blocks. The company also offers a complete range of 66 and 110 type pre-wired blocks for any size system that will support a wide variety of applications from voice to high speed data.

The pre-wired blocks are 100% electrically tested and inspected. The 66 and 110 type blocks are available pre-wired to modular jacks, 25 pair connectors, a combination of 25 pair connectors and modular jacks or offered with pigtails. The company's 66 and 110 type blocks exceed all requirements set forth in the ANSI/TIA/EIA-568A Wiring Standard for connecting hardware and associated category cable. A complete line of products is available.

This product is manufactured by: Ortronics, Inc..

Distributed by: Ortronics, Inc., 630 East Diamond Avenue Suite F, Gaithersburg, MD 20877. Phone: 301-417-9777. Fax: 301-417-9776.