Remote Equipment Cabinet Source: Hubbell Premise Wiring

A compact wall-mounted cabinet is designed for remotely located network equipment in uncontrolled locations.

A compact wall-mounted cabinet is designed for remotely located network equipment in uncontrolled locations. The Rebox remote equipment cabinet provides a secure environment for two to four 19 in. rack mount hubs plus space for 48 or 96 ports patch panel for cross connections. An optional kit provides facilities for power for active equipment.

The cabinet features a profile as low as 6 ½ in. deep, front access patching, and ergonomic location of hubs. The cabinet dissipates heat generated by active equipment and meets UL and Bellcore enclosure standard requirements. A fan kit is optional for added airflow. The cabinet is available in two-hub or four-hub sizes.

This product is manufactured by Hubbell Premise Wiring.

Distributed by: Hubbell Premise Wiring, 630 East Diamond Avenue Suite F, Gaithersburg, MD 20877. Phone: 301-417-9777. Fax: 301-417-9776.