Shurtape Technologies, Inc. Source: Shurtape Technologies, Inc.

For over forty years, Shurtape Technologies has been committed to manufacturing and selling quality pressure sensitve adhesive tapes. Our management stability and our commitment to long-term distributor partnerships has helped us grow into one of the largest, full-line tape manufacturers in North America. Now we have brought Shurtape to cyberspace.

Our commitment to our customers is to demonstrate value through quality of product and service. Also, to invest in the most cost-effective manufacturing technology that will produce competitive products. We offer a complete line of adhesive tape products that are readily available for shipment. We adopt new information systems in order to provide excellent customer and sales service. Our goal is to develope innovative, new products through continuous research and product development and to remain a good-to-do-business-with company through friendly and responsive sales associates.