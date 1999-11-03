Square D Power-Cast: First Cast Coil Transformer to Receive UL Listing

Dealing with job site inspectors, local codes and building standards can be extremely difficult for some electrical installers. This is especially true when installing dry-type transformers within the confines of a building or structure. With the advent of a UL Listing for its cast coil transformers, Square D hopes to help eliminate some of the headaches.

The UL Listing on electrical devices signifies that the particular device underwent extensive testing to insure safe operation. That is why the National Electrical Code (NEC) has significant language surrounding the listing of electrical equipment. So what does this mean to you? It means that installing cast coil dry-type transformers and gaining approval from the authority having jurisdiction (AHJ) just got easier.

Square D offers the Power-Cast transformer from 500 to 10,000 kVA up to a 34.5 kV high voltage winding (200 kV Basic Impulse Level {BIL}) and low voltage winding up to 5 kV (75 kV BIL). These transformers because of their ability to handle high impact and short circuit loads make them ideal for critical and heavy-duty applications.

Edited by: Jerry R. Borland, P.E.

