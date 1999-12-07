The L.S. Starrett Company Source: The L. S. Starrett Company

Starrett, founded in 1880, manufactures more than 5,000 variations of Precision Tools, Gages, Measuring Instruments and Saw Blades for industrial, professional and consumer markets worldwide.

Where It Began

Headquartered in Athol, MA, in the heart of New England, where manufacturing began and evolved into what it is today, Starrett has a history and reputation so rich and solid that the words "quality" and "Starrett" are virtually synonymous.

The company employs 2,800 people worldwide, with approximately half of them based in the Athol plant, where it is not uncommon to see devoted generations of toolmakers with 30 or more years of experience. Starrett is the last remaining full line precision tool company to be proudly manufacturing their products within the U.S.A.

Thousands of Precision Tools, Gages and Instruments

The broad Starrett product line includes precision tools (micrometers, calipers, rules, etc.), tape measures, levels, electronic gages, dial indicators, gage blocks, granite surface plates, optical measuring projectors, vision systems, coordinate measuring machines, vises, M1 lubricant, and precision ground flat stock.

Much of the Company's production is concentrated in hand measuring tools and precision instruments that many manufacturing companies, from small machine shops to Fortune 500 firms, buy for the use of their employees. Starrett, a leader who has set the standard for fine precision tools in industry for over 118 years, has rightfully earned the title, "World's Greatest Toolmakers."

Saw Blade Products

In addition to tools, Starrett is also a prominent leader in saw blade products, having an impressive line of band saw blades, hacksaws, hole saws and jig and reciprocating blades. There are blades available to cut anything from metal and wood to exotic space age materials. Starrett's ability to manufacture, stock, and custom weld an exhaustive line of these products is second to none.

Wide Market Penetration and Distribution

Starrett tools are essential for inspecting and cutting an endless number of products that are measured, cut, formed or assembled. By far the largest consumer of Starrett tools is the metalworking industry in general, and more specifically the automotive, aviation, marine and appliance industries, farm equipment shops, machinists, "do-it-yourselfers" and professional tradesmen.

Products are sold throughout the United States and Canada and over 100 foreign countries through distributors and dealers. There have been numerous acquisitions and innovative product line expansions in many categories in recent years in an effort to more effectively serve its customers.

In addition to Athol, there are manufacturing plants in Ohio, Pennsylvania, North and South Carolina, Brazil, Scotland, England, Puerto Rico and Canada. Also, there are sales/warehouse branch offices in the U.S. – Chicago, Arizona and one in Canada (Toronto). Annual sales of the company are in the vicinity of $260 million and the company is traded publicly on the NYSE.

At Starrett, making quality products is more than just a job – it's a way of life – making it no wonder that the Starrett brand name is arguably the strongest in the metalworking/industrial marketplace today.

